Two employees at Terrace Lodge Long-Term Care Home in Aylmer tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

Director of Homes and Seniors Services Michele Harris says that both employees are asymptomatic and isolating at home.

"At this time, there are no other reported cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents at Terrace Lodge. We are monitoring residents and screening staff for symptoms of COVID-19," Harris said in an announcement Saturday.

Any resident who is self-isolating can have a maximum of one essential caregiver visit, that essential caregiver cannot visit any other resident for 14 days.

"We continue to work very closely with Southwestern Public Health officials on outbreak management and practice."

A caregiver at Terrace Lodge tested postive for COVID-19 on Dec. 6, and has since recovered.