A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Henry Street Tim Hortons in Brantford.

In a Sunday news release, the Brant County Health Unit says two cases were found in staff members that did not have transmission sources outside the establishment.

The two employees were last at the Tim Hortons between Dec. 18 and Dec. 23, and are now self-isolating for ten days. No personal protective equipment breach was found, according to officials.

Due to this finding, customers are being considered low-risk from the health unit. However, anyone who attended the Tim Hortons between the two mentioned dates and is concerned about exposure or symptoms can contact Brant Community Healthcare System to arrange for assessment or testing.

The restaurant is still open for drive-thru only.