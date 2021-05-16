COVID-19 outbreak declared at Timmins grocery store

The Porcupine Health Unit has declared an outbreak at a Timmins grocery store after four individuals tested positive for COVID-19.

Pick of The Crop, a specialty grocer located in the city’s downtown core, did confirm via Facebook post on May 14 that one employee had tested positive for COVID-19 and that precautions were being taken to prevent further transmission.



In separate post, the company later said it had decided to close the store for the weekend in order to perform a “deep clean” and test all staff.



CTV News cannot readily confirm if all individuals who tested positive are employees but PHU said it is working closely with the workplace to ensure preventative and control measures are taken.



“The management at Pick of the Crop are taking all the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID-19,” read a May 16 Bulletin issued by PHU.



The news comes as new cases in Timmins continue to rise with 34 new cases recorded on Saturday. The PHU has the highest daily positivity rate as well as the highest active case count in northeastern Ontario.



There are currently 251 active cases in the region. PHU had already recorded another 23 cases early Sunday afternoon with a total of 879 recorded cases in the area since the pandemic began.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the on-line COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.