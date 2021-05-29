COVID-19 outbreak declared at Timmins grocery store

The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Dailey’s Your Independent Grocer in Timmins after it determined two new cases were related to the workplace.

PHU issued the news via Media Bulletin on Saturday, where it also confirmed 32 new cases – 24 of which are from Timmins. There are currently 339 active cases in the PHU service area.



PHU is reminding members of the public to stay home and self-isolate if they meet the following criteria:

You are confirmed case

You think or you are a contact of a confirmed case

You have symptoms – get tested

You are waiting for your test results

Someone in your household has symptoms

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the on-line COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.