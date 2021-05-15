COVID-19 outbreak declared at Timmins off-site hospital facility

The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the off-site hospital facility operated by the Timmins and District Hospital (TADH).

The facility is located at St. Mary’s Gardens, however, the facility has functioned separate from the retirement home since it began offering medical services at the location in February.



“TADH patients do not share indoor common spaces or amenities with St. Mary’s Gardens residents,” said PHU in a May 15 news release.

Two individuals from the facility have tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier today, PHU reported 24 new cases with only one linked to an outbreak. It is unclear if that case is associated with this outbreak or another.



There are currently two other active outbreaks in the PHU service area – one at the Living Space, and one at the EACOM Timber Corporation in Timmins.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self isolate and complete the on-line COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.