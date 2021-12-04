COVID-19 outbreak declared at University of Windsor’s Alumni Hall

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the University of Windsor’s Alumni Hall residence, according to the school.

Three additional cases have been confirmed following health unit notice of a single case on Wednesday.

The discovery was made after daily wastewater screening from the building tested positive for the virus last Saturday. As a proactive measure, once alerted to last Saturday’s wastewater results, the university immediately enacted its COVID-19 protections and protocols and encouraged widespread testing of building residents and affected staff through the University’s testing processes.

Individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and identified close contacts have been relocated and are receiving support from the health unit, Student Health Services, and Residence Services.

Alumni Hall residents are under modified quarantine, meaning students are asked to access the University’s testing facilities, avoid close contact with others in residence and the community, limit contact outside their residence to essential trips as much as possible and continue to follow other public health measures until the outbreak is rescinded.