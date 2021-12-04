COVID-19 outbreak declared at University of Windsor’s Alumni Hall
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the University of Windsor’s Alumni Hall residence, according to the school.
Three additional cases have been confirmed following health unit notice of a single case on Wednesday.
The discovery was made after daily wastewater screening from the building tested positive for the virus last Saturday. As a proactive measure, once alerted to last Saturday’s wastewater results, the university immediately enacted its COVID-19 protections and protocols and encouraged widespread testing of building residents and affected staff through the University’s testing processes.
Individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 and identified close contacts have been relocated and are receiving support from the health unit, Student Health Services, and Residence Services.
Alumni Hall residents are under modified quarantine, meaning students are asked to access the University’s testing facilities, avoid close contact with others in residence and the community, limit contact outside their residence to essential trips as much as possible and continue to follow other public health measures until the outbreak is rescinded.
-
Here's what you need to know about COVID-19 gathering restrictions in Ottawa during the holiday seasonCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the social gathering rules and guidance from Ottawa Public Health for holiday events in Ottawa.
-
Teddy bears rain down from the stands at Rogers PlaceGraydon Gotaas scored his first goal with the Edmonton Oil Kings Saturday night, triggering a flood of teddy bears on the ice at Rogers Place.
-
Drone deliveries will soon be taking off from the international airportDrones delivering commercial packages will soon be taking off from the Edmonton International Airport, following a successful flight Friday.
-
Thousands of stuffed toys cascade onto the ice at the SaddledomeFans tossed thousands of stuffed toys onto the ice in the second period of the Hitmen game for the annual Teddy Bear Toss Saturday.
-
Millions in damage and losses, years to recover: A B.C. family's flood storyThe Sumas Prairie area of Abbotsford experienced the most severe and prolonged impact of devastating flooding following last month's atmospheric river, and now that evacuation orders in the area are being lifted in phases, property owners are getting a look at the full extent of the damage.
-
Blowing snow and cold through the weekendLight snow persists through Saturday night across much of southern and central Alberta, bringing generally 2-5 cm by mid-day Sunday.
-
-
Fatal single vehicle collision closes Campbell Line Road in ManitoulinOntario Provincial Police are currently investigating after a fatal single vehicle collision.
-
More snow on the way for B.C.'s South Coast, Environment Canada warnsParts of the Fraser Valley saw several centimetres of snow on Saturday, and Environment and Climate Change Canada says more is on the way Sunday night.