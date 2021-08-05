COVID-19 outbreak declared at Vancouver Island care home

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a long-term care home in Campbell River, Island Health announced Wednesday.

The outbreak, located at the Discovery Harbour long-term care facility, was declared after three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

No residents have tested positive as of Wednesday, and Island Health says the "risk remains low" for residents.

The three staff members who tested positive for the disease are isolating at home. Meanwhile, additional safety measures are in place, according to Island Health, including a postponement of any transfers or admissions to the facility, and residents are not allowed to visit other neighbourhoods until the outbreak is over.

Island Health says essential visits are still allowed at this time, though general social visits are restricted until the outbreak is over.

Discovery Harbour is a private facility operated by Park Place Seniors Living.

"During this time, Island Health will have additional presence at the site to take any further actions required, support the facility and answer questions from staff, residents and family members," said Island Health in a release Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the B.C. Health Ministry reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the Island Health authority, bringing the region's number of active cases to 109.