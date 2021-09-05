COVID-19 outbreak declared at Vancouver long-term care home; 5 infected so far
Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver long-term care facility after three residents and two staff members there tested positive for the disease.
Vancouver Coastal Health announced the outbreak at Louis Brier Home and Hospital in a news release Sunday.
The outbreak has prompted the closure of the facility's Home West, Home East and Home Centre (north and south wings) to new admissions and transfers, the health authority said.
All group activities and visits to the facility have been suspended while outbreak measures are in place, Vancouver Coastal Health said.
Visits for essential and end-of-life care are still allowed.
Louis Brier Home and Hospital is a publicly owned facility with 215 beds funded by Vancouver Coastal Health.
The latest outbreak is the second at the facility. A previous outbreak was declared there on Oct. 26, 2020. It ended about a month later, on Nov. 27.
Ten staff members tested positive for the coronavirus during that outbreak, but no residents were infected.
-
COVID-19 in Ottawa: Fast Facts for Sept. 6, 2021The latest on COVID-19 in Ottawa for Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
-
-
Traffic restrictions in place as Saskatoon police investigate 3-vehicle crash on part of Boychuk DriveTraffic restrictions are in place on Boychuk Drive between Briarwood Road and 8th Street East as Saskatoon police investigate a three-vehicle crash resulting in injuries.
-
Hamilton man busted doing twice the speed limit in HuntsvilleOPP in Huntsville have arrested and charged a man with impaired driving on Sunday, after going 85 km/h over the speed limit.
-
Sask. RCMP issue emergency alert after 'shooting incident' on James Smith Cree NationThe RCMP issued an emergency alert Sunday evening following what was described as a "shooting incident" on James Smith Cree Nation, north of Melfort.
-
Edmonton Elks return from COVID-19 hiatus to face Stampeders in Labour Day ClassicThe Calgary Stampeders will have history on their side Monday when they host the Edmonton Elks.
-
One person in hospital after crash in BarrieOne person is in hospital after a crash in Barrie on Sunday evening.
-
Demski catches TD in return from injury, Bombers top Riders 23-8 in West clashThe Winnipeg Blue Bombers scored 16 unanswered points in the second half and beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 23-8 on Sunday.
-
B.C. government facing backlash over decision to euthanize up to 35 Stanley Park coyotesThe B.C. government is facing backlash over its decision to trap and euthanize dozens of coyotes at Stanley Park.