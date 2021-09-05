COVID-19 outbreak declared at Vancouver long-term care home; 5 infected so far

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Vancouver long-term care facility after three residents and two staff members there tested positive for the disease.

Vancouver Coastal Health announced the outbreak at Louis Brier Home and Hospital in a news release Sunday.

The outbreak has prompted the closure of the facility's Home West, Home East and Home Centre (north and south wings) to new admissions and transfers, the health authority said.

All group activities and visits to the facility have been suspended while outbreak measures are in place, Vancouver Coastal Health said.

Visits for essential and end-of-life care are still allowed.

Louis Brier Home and Hospital is a publicly owned facility with 215 beds funded by Vancouver Coastal Health.

The latest outbreak is the second at the facility. A previous outbreak was declared there on Oct. 26, 2020. It ended about a month later, on Nov. 27.

Ten staff members tested positive for the coronavirus during that outbreak, but no residents were infected.