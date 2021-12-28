COVID-19 outbreak declared at Victoria care home: Island Health
Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Amica Douglas House long-term care home in Victoria after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The health authority says no residents have tested positive for the illness as of Tuesday.
The two staff members worked on the second floor of the building, and the outbreak is limited to that floor only at this time.
Island Health says it is working to support Amica Douglas House, which is owned and operated by Amica Senior Lifestyles.
Enhanced safety measures are now in place, including no admissions or transfers to the second floor, limited visits except for essential visits on the second floor, limited staff movement, and suspending congregate dining or group activities until the outbreak is over.
Staff and residents will continue to be screened for COVID-19 twice a day, and further testing will be conducted as directed by the medical health officer, according to Island Health.
The outbreak at Amica Douglas House is currently the only active outbreak at a health-care facility on Vancouver Island.
