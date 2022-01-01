COVID-19 outbreak declared at Victoria General Hospital medicine unit

Island Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Victoria General Hospital after two patients in a general medicine unit tested positive for the disease.

The outbreak is limited to two rooms on unit 4B at the hospital, which are believed to be where the coronavirus transmission occurred, according to the health authority.

Island Health said in a statement Friday night that it "immediately implemented precautions, including isolation, enhanced cleaning, and contact tracing to protect the health of all patients, staff and medical staff."

The affected rooms have been restricted to essential visits only, the health authority said, adding that no other parts of the hospital are affected by the outbreak.

The Victoria General outbreak is one of at least three declared across the province since the last update from the Ministry of Health on Friday afternoon.

As of that update, there were 15 active outbreaks in the province, including one on Vancouver Island, at Amica Douglas House in Victoria.

There are now at least 18 COVID-19 outbreaks ongoing in B.C. As recently as Dec. 24, there were only two.

The recent surge in infections among long-term care residents prompted provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry to reintroduce visitor restrictions at such facilities until at least Jan. 18.

"We need to decrease the numbers of people coming into our long-term care homes so we can best protect the seniors and elders ... and ensure that workers in those settings are able to manage and cope," Henry said while announcing the new rules on Friday.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been blamed for the recent surge in infections in B.C. and across Canada.