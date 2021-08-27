COVID-19 outbreak declared at Victoria long-term care home after 3 workers test positive

Health officials on Vancouver Island have declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care home in Victoria.

Island Health said in a news release Friday that three staff members at Sunset Lodge had tested positive for the coronavirus, but no residents are experiencing symptoms.

The three staff members are self-isolating at home, the health authority said, adding that "the risk remains low" at the site.

Island Health said it is working with Sunset Lodge, which is owned and operated by the Salvation Army, to identify anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and take steps to protect residents and staff.

Admissions, transfers and social visits at the care home are on hold while the outbreak is in effect, and the movements of residents and staff within the home are limited.

Masks are required for all staff at the facility, and both staff and residents are being screened for symptoms twice daily, Island Health said.