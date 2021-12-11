COVID-19 outbreak declared at Western University residence, seven test positive

The Middlesex-London health unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in Western University’s Delaware Hall residence, currently seven people have tested positive for the virus.

University officials said in a news release the school is taking direction from MLHU and is working with the health unit on contact tracing.

“We want to assure our students and their families that we have extensive plans in place to support them,” Chris Alleyne, Western’s associate vice-president of housing and ancillary services said. “We are also working closely with health unit officials to ensure proper precautions are being taken to minimize further risk of transmission.”

Close contacts in Delaware Hall have been notified by the health unit and are self-isolating with support from the university, officials said.

This is the second recent COVID-19 outbreak at the school after an outbreak at Western University’s Saugeen-Maitland Hall residence was declared on Nov. 28.

Vaccinations are mandatory at Western for students living on campus. The school also requires proof of vaccination for all staff, faculty and students attending campus after the policy took effect Sept. 7.

The campus community currently has a vaccination rate of about 99 per cent, officials said.

Officials said “out of an abundance of caution” all employees and residents of Delaware are being notified of the outbreak and are asked to self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if any develop, regardless of vaccination status.

Those looking to get tested this weekend can visit the Carling Heights Assessment Centre at 656 Elizabeth Street between 9:15 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Western’s on-campus vaccination and testing centre hours of operation are updated weekly and no appointment is necessary.