COVID-19 outbreak declared at Westvale Public School in Waterloo

Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Westvale Public School in Waterloo.

According to a notice posted to the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) website, Region of Waterloo Public Health determined a previously-reported student case is linked to an earlier case in the same student cohort.

No additional staff or students are required to isolate, the school board said, adding health officials completed and assessment and identified no further close contacts.

The outbreak is related to a specific cohort and is not school-wide.