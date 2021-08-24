iHeartRadio

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Wilfrid Laurier University's Waterloo campus

image.jpg

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Wilfrid Laurier University's Waterloo campus following two positive cases of the disease.

A notice on the university's website said the two cases were reported in employees on Aug. 15 and Aug. 18.

The two people who tested positive are isolating, along with anyone identified as a high-risk contact.

