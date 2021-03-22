A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Willowgrove School in Saskatoon, according to Saskatoon Public Schools.

In a release sent out Saturday evening, the school division said there have been eight positive COVID-19 cases to date.

The two most recent ones were confirmed on March 12 and later identified as possible COVID-19 Variant Cases of Concern, Saskatoon Public Schools said.

Classes will continue as scheduled on Monday.

Since the start of the school year, Saskatoon Public Schools has had 265 positive cases at 53 schools and the board office.

"The safety of our students and staff members is our priority. The safety protocols our schools have put in place are critical to reducing the risk of transmission," the release said.