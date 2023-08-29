COVID-19 outbreak declared at Windsor Regional Hospital

Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 on its 7th floor medical unit at the Ouellette Campus.

A total of 10 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 on the unit. Eight of the 10 patients were symptomatic, while two patients were asymptomatic.

Visitors are being asked to comply with their mandatory masking requirement, as well as take further protective measures such as wearing gowns where required, to help protect patients, staff, and other visitors.

WRH is monitoring the situation to determine if any changes to their current corporate wide masking policy are needed.