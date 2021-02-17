Windsor Regional Hospital reported a COVID-19 outbreak on its clinical teaching unit at the Ouellette Campus.

In a news release Wednesday, the hospital said three patients have tested positive for the virus and additional patients and staff members are being tested.

Admissions to the unit will continue but all admissions will need to be approved by the hospital’s Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) department.

WRH said there are no other outbreaks identified at Ouellette or Met campus.

Precautions remain in place across both campuses and on all units to identify potential outbreaks early.

All patients are tested for COVID-19 whether or not they are experiencing symptoms before they are admitted to the hospital.