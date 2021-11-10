COVID-19 outbreak declared at Windsor Regional Hospital's Ouellette Campus

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at the Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus on Wednesday, less than five patients have been affected, WRH says.

The hospital says the outbreak is on its 4 Medical floor. All affected patients are asymptomatic and the first positive case was identified following a routine screening. The patients were all residing in the same ward room.

Admissions to the unit continue, however, no visitors are allowed in the outbreak areas for their own safety.

As long as visitors comply with PPE requirements, exceptions can be made for palliative patients.

The last outbreak at Windsor Regional Hospital was declared at the Met Campus on Feb. 18.

According WRH, there are a total of seven in-patients in the hospital with confirmed COVID-19, including one in ICU.

The hospital says precautions remain in place across both campuses and on all units to identify potential outbreaks early.

All patients are tested for COVID-19 when they are admitted to the hospital whether or not they are asymptomatic.