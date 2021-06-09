COVID-19 outbreak declared at WRPS Central Division

Officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at the Waterloo Regional Police Service's Central Division.

In a release, police said two members working at that division, located at 134 Frederick St. in Kitchener, tested positive for the disease over the span of four days.

Since March 2020, a total of 32 members have tested positive for COVID-19, including sworn and civilian members working at six different buildings around the region.

Police said they're working with public health to complete any contact tracing. They said members of the public don't need to take any action unless they're contacted by health officials.