COVID-19 outbreak declared at YMCA child care centre in Timmins

The Porcupine Health Unit (PHU) has declared an outbreak at the YMCA Poplar child care centre in Timmins. Four individuals from the YMCA have now tested positive for COVID-19.

In a news bulletin issued late Sunday afternoon, PHU said an investigation has determined that all cases are workplace related. All the individuals who returned a positive test are now self-isolating.



PHU reported 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with 4 linked to an outbreak, another 2 linked to a separate institutional outbreak, and the remaining 5 all coming from individuals who had contact with another known case.



It is unclear if the four ‘Outbreak’ cases released in the bulletin are the four directly linked to the outbreak at the child centre.

If you think you may have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has it, first self-isolate and complete the on-line COVID-19 Self-Assessment to determine your next steps.

If testing is required, seek testing through one of the assessment centres across Ontario. You can also call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 or toll-free at 1-800-461-1818.