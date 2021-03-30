COVID-19 outbreak declared in all University of Waterloo residences

Region of Waterloo Public Health has declared outbreaks in all University of Waterloo residences following 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to a Tuesday update on UW’s website, the 10 additional cases are in people who live on or have visited campus.

The cases are all linked to a cluster from off-campus gatherings that included students from both Waterloo universities and include variants of concern.

There are now 21 cases linked to the UW outbreak.

Premier Doug Ford addressed the outbreak at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

"I'm concerned," Ford said. "You have the two universities there and Conestoga all in that region. I have young daughters myself. Don't be going out, don't be hanging out, don't be gathering in groups."

Ford said he knows more young people are gathering in recent months.

"What they're missing is, they might be able to get through it, but what happens when you go home to your parents, you go home to your grandparents and you pass it on to someone," Ford said. "It's just not right."

He said younger people may feel invincible, but they need to follow the guidelines.

The university says public health officials have been in touch with high-risk contacts and affected individuals.

Those in the residence who have not been contacted yet are asked to continued self-monitoring and seek testing if needed.

Officials with UW said there are eight student residence buildings, including two large towers.

There are 2,000 students currently living in residence and officials said all of them are impacted in some way.

Dining has all shifted to take out and the university is limiting access to social, shared or study spaces.

Students are urged to stay in their accommodations except to attend class, exercise, or get food.