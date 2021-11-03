iHeartRadio

COVID-19 outbreak declared in Cedar Creek Public School cohort

image.png

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the Room 10 cohort at Cedar Creek Public School.

According to the Waterloo Region District School Board’s website, public health’s investigation has linked a student case to an earlier case in the same student cohort.

School board officials stressed that the outbreak is related to this specific cohort only and is not a school-wide outbreak.

12