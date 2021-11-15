COVID-19 outbreak declared in cohort at Blair Road Public School
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Katherine Hill
Health officials in Waterloo Region have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a cohort at Blair Road Public School.
According to an update on the Cambridge school's website, there are two linked student cases in the same cohort.
No other staff or students need to isolate as a result of this outbreak.
The outbreak is only in one cohort, officials said. The school remains open.
