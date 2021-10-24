COVID-19 outbreak declared in cohort at Breslau Public School near Kitchener

Region of Waterloo Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the Room 22 cohort at Breslau Public School just outside Kitchener.

A release from the WRDSB says an investigation determined that a previously reported student case is linked to an earlier infection. The outbreak is isolated to the Room 22 cohort and is not a school-wide outbreak.

The identity of the individuals is protected by privacy legislation and will not be shared.

No additional staff or students are required to isolate and no further close contacts have been identified.