COVID-19 outbreak declared in cohort at Hespeler Public School in Cambridge

Region of Waterloo Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Hespeler Public School in Cambridge on Saturday.

In a press release, Public Health said a student case has been linked to a previous student infection in the same Grade 6 cohort. It is not a school-wide outbreak.

The identity of the individuals is protected by privacy legislation and will not be shared.

No additional staff or students are required to isolate and no further close contacts have been identified.