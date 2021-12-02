COVID-19 outbreak declared in cohort at Lester B. Pearson Public School

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Lester B. Pearson Public School in Waterloo on Thursday.

Public health officials said a student case is linked to a previous infection reported in the same cohort earlier this week.

No additional staff or students are being required to isolate at the school.

Waterloo Region District School Board’s dashboard of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently lists one student case and one staff case at Lester B. Pearson Public School.