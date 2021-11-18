COVID-19 outbreak declared in Floradale Public School cohort

Health officials in Waterloo Region have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a cohort at Floradale Public School.

An update on the school's website said the outbreak is in the room 18 cohort.

A student who was last in the building on Nov. 11 has tested positive for COVID-19, and officials said that student was in the same cohort as a case reported earlier this week.

One additional staff member has been told to self-isolate.

The outbreak is in only one cohort and the school remains open.