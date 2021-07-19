COVID-19 outbreak declared in Grand River Hospital ICU unit
The Grand River Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in one of its ICU units.
Officials said the outbreak is in ICUA, adding three staff have tested positive for the disease. They are all self-isolating, and no patients have been affected.
In a release, hospital officials said they haven't found an epidemiological link between the cases, but are "classifying this as an outbreak out of an abundance of caution."
"We believe this poses minimal risk; the last date of potential exposure to all three COVID-19 positive staff was seven or more days ago and they have been isolating at home during this time," the release said in part.
The hospital has not closed the unit to new admissions because the risk of spread is low. However, there are additional cleaning and safety measures in place.
