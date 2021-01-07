Officials with the Grand River Hospital have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the mental health unit.

In a news release, officials said three staff in the adult inpatient mental unit (1F) have tested positive for the disease.

“Our staff has been doing an incredible job providing exceptional care throughout these

challenging times,” Bonnie Camm, Executive Vice President of Clinical Services at Grand River Hospital, said in a news release. “This level of activity will be an ongoing reality for hospitals, as community transmission continues to rise. However, our stringent safety and surveillance protocols have allowed our infection prevention and control and employee health teams to quickly identify, monitor, and contain outbreaks, for the protection of patients and staff.”

In a release, officials said they have implemented surveillance to identify possible cases, along with increased cleaning and cohorting staff.

Admissions to the unit are closed temporarily. Hospital officials also said that partner care visits to the affected unit are also suspended during the outbreak.

Partner care visits to other units are still allowed.