COVID-19 outbreak declared in Kingston General Hospital unit

Kingston Health Sciences Centre has announced a COVID-19 outbreak at a unit of the Kingston General Hospital.

KHSC said in a news release Monday that there are currently three COVID positive patients on the Connell 10 unit.

Visitor restrictions are in place and only essential visitors are permitted on the unit at this time.

“KFL&A Public Health has been notified, and KHSC is notifying patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak. KHSC is also completing the necessary contact tracing and testing for individuals on the unit,” the release said.

A COVID-19 outbreak continues on Kidd 7 at the KGH site.

According to the latest information from the local health unit, there were 10 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the Kingston area as of Sept. 27.