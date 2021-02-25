Health officials in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a neighbourhood at a Wellington County long-term care home.

In a news release, Wellington Terrace Long Term Care Home said an essential caregiver for a resident in its Maple Ridge neighbourhood tested positive for the disease. They were last at work on Feb. 21. They are asymptomatic and isolating at home. Care home officials said all residents who were in contact with the person are isolating.

Public health officials are treating all potential exposures as high-risk due to the possibility of variants of concern. The neighbourhood will stay in outbreak status for at least two weeks.

Wellington Terrace said employees are tested weekly for COVID-19.

Residents who want to be vaccinated have received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

There haven't been any positive cases within the resident population, officials said.