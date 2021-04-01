COVID-19 outbreak declared in RVH's Cardiac Renal unit

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) is dealing with another COVID-19 outbreak after three patients tested positive for the virus.

The Barrie hospital confirmed an active outbreak in its Cardiac Renal Inpatient unit Thursday.

In a release, the hospital said all other patients tested negative and will be retested later this week.

Each patient is in isolation and being closely monitored for symptoms.

The hospital provided the health unit with a contact list of recently discharged patients and visitors who will be instructed to isolate.

The Cardiac Renal Inpatient unit is currently closed to admissions and transfers as a result of the outbreak. Visitors are not permitted at this time.

RVH previously had outbreaks in four units, the Cancer Palliative Unit, Integrated Stroke and Rehabilitation, Transitional Care Unit, and Specialized Seniors Care unit. Those outbreaks have since ended.