COVID-19 outbreak declared in RVH unit

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) after three patients tested positive for the virus.

In a release issued Friday, the Barrie hospital stated that all patients in the Transitional Care Unit were tested and are isolating in their rooms.

Recently discharged patients will be contacted by public health and advised to self-isolate at home.

The Transitional Care Unit is closed to new admissions and transfers until the outbreak ends.

RVH implemented its outbreak protocol, including enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education, and frequent patient communication.

All staff who recently provided direct patient care in the unit will also be tested as a precaution.