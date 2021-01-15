Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the surgical unit at Stratford General Hospital.

Officials say three staff members have tested positive for the disease. No patients have contracted COVID-19.

“All outbreak control measures are in place and there has been no transmission to other patient care areas of the hospital,” Andrew Williams, President and CEO, said in a news release. “We are taking an abundance of caution as we review this situation, are working closely with Huron Perth Public Health and will ensure staff, patients, family members/caregivers and individuals currently scheduled for surgery are kept apprised of all necessary information.”

The staff members are all self-isolating at home. Visitors are restricted in the unit, officials said, except for palliative patients.

The hospital is still open for scheduled clinics and procedures, along with emergency visits.