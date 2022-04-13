COVID-19 outbreak declared in unit at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital
Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak after seven patients in one medical unit tested positive for the virus.
The outbreak is in the Integrated Medicine and Rehab Services (IMRS) unit of the Orillia hospital.
Enhanced testing of all other patients and staff in the unit is underway.
The hospital has its outbreak and isolation management protocols in place.
The IMRS unit is closed to visitors.
In mid-March, the hospital began allowing more inpatients to have visitors, with certain protections in place limiting the number of visitors per patient and the length of time they can be in the hospital.
All visitors to the Orillia hospital must pre-register in advance and are required to show proof of vaccination.
Masks remain mandatory inside the hospital.
Complete information on OSMH's visitor policies is available online.
