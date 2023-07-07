COVID-19 outbreak declared in unit at Seaforth Community Hospital

The Inpatient Unit at Seaforth Community Hospital is closed to admissions until further notice due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) declared the outbreak, which means there are two or more confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among patients or staff.

A spokesperson for the HPHA said there are currently two patient cases associated with the COVID-19 outbreak at Seaforth Community Hospital. No staff have been affected at this point.

According to a news release from HPHA, Huron Perth Public Health is working to notify everyone affected by the outbreak and inpatients are being tested.

Anyone visiting a patient at the hospital is asked to follow any posted instructions and limit their interaction to one patient per visit.

Patients are only permitted one family caregiver/visitor per day and do not have in-and-out privileges.

Common areas of the facility have been restricted and according to HPHA, patients with symptoms are being isolated.

The last COVID-19 outbreak at the Seaforth Community Hospital was in January of this year, according to HPHA.