COVID-19 outbreak declared in Waterloo Regional Police Service

Public health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in the Waterloo Regional Police Service.

In a news release, WRPS said the outbreak was declared after five members tested positive for the disease in four days.

The outbreak includes three members from police headquarters at 200 Maple Grove Rd. and two members from the North Division at 45 Columbia St. East.

Police said they're working with public health to complete contact tracing.

Since March 2020, 27 members of the police force have tested positive for COVID-19.