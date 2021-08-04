COVID-19 outbreak declared in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory, the First Nation announced Wednesday.

In a social media post, officials said so far, six cases have been confirmed and there are two other probable cases.

"At this time, we are able to confirm that there are three separate clusters," said the post, signed by Ogimaa Duke Peltier.

"As we are in an official outbreak and there is the possibility of communal spread, we ask that all our community members stay at home and only leave for essential purposes."

Residents are also being asked to designate one person per household for essential travel for things like food, attending medical appointments or picking up prescriptions.

"We also advise that there will be no gatherings and for everyone to stay within their household bubble," the post said.

Anyone who doesn't live in the community is being asked to not travel to the area until the outbreak ends.

Anyone who wants to get tested for the disease is asked to contact the Wiikwemkoong Health Centre and book an appointment. There will be drive-thru testing Friday at the WUT Arena, and Saturday at the Blue Med Tent outside the band office.

Anyone needing mental health support can call 705-348-1937.

"We are all in this together, and we will get through it together," the post concluded.

Because of the outbreak, the Wikwemikong Nursing Home is no longer allowing in-person visits until at least Aug. 18.

"Residents will only be allowed to leave the facility for essential purposes such as doctor appointments," the home said in a social media post.

"We encourage families to make use of video and telephone calls to visit with family members at this time."