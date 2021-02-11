Officials with the Waterloo Region District School Board have declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a WRDSB site.

The location of the outbreak wasn't identified because the school board is "following the direction of Region of Waterloo Public Health regarding the safeguarding of potentially identifying personal health information."

According to the school board, a staff member tested positive for the disease on Feb. 11 and that case was connected to a case in another staff member reported last week.

All high-risk contacts have been contacted.

Officials say it's not a school-wide outbreak.

The school board said the building will undergo a thorough cleaning, focusing on common areas and high-contact areas.