COVID-19 outbreak declared on Chatham-Kent Health Alliance dialysis unit
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the dialysis unit of Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Monday after two cases of the virus were identified.
Chatham-Kent Public Health and CKHA will work closely to manage the outbreak within dialysis and will continue to work together until the outbreak is rescinded.
CK Public Health is in communication with the impacted patients, families as well as staff who have been impacted for the contact tracing process and to provide information on appropriate measures to take.
The hospital says a number of additional initiatives have been implemented in response to the outbreak as part of CKHA’s pandemic response action plan and the hospital’s infection prevention and control guidelines.
“CKHA is reminding the community that the hospital remains a safe place to receive care. If you are experiencing an emergent acute care need, please do not hesitate to dial 911 or visit your nearest Emergency Department,” a CKHA news release says.
Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
-
Powerful rainstorm may cause flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver, Vancouver IslandAn “aggressive” snow melt combined with heavy rain could cause flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island.
-
-
Sudbury schools prepare for virtual open housesAs students across the north continue to learn virtually, they will also have the opportunity to attend open houses online.
-
Police investigating armed robbery in KitchenerAn investigation is ongoing after an armed robbery at a Kitchener business on Saturday.
-
Police investigating after two vehicles stolen from Kitchener businessPolice are investigating an overnight break-in at a Kitchener business that resulted in two stolen vehicles.
-
Manitoba men’s curling championships postponedThe Manitoba men’s curling championships has been postponed due to provincial health restrictions.
-
Police standoff in Winnipeg’s north endWinnipeg police surrounded a home in a stand-off in Winnipeg’s North End Monday.
-
Atmospheric river ranking system still not implemented in B.C.Months after atmospheric rivers triggered a catastrophic series of landslides and floods, there seems to have been little progress in implementing a ranking system for the weather events despite a timeline set out by the public safety minister.
-
Burst pipe ruins donated computers at Forest Lawn charityA burst pipe has ruined dozens of computers that were donated to kids who otherwise couldn't afford them.