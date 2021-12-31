COVID-19 outbreak declared on Complex Medical Unit at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the Complex Medical Care Unit at Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare with four patients testing positive.

The outbreak on the 3 North unit in the Dr. Y. Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility was declared Friday afternoon.

HDGH officials say four patients have tested positive associated with the outbreak, two patients have since been discharged and two patients remain onsite.

“HDGH continues to work closely with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit. We thank them for their ongoing support as we work together to keep our patients and families safe,” a news release from the hospital said.

Officials say the safety of staff, physicians, visitors and the community remains HDGH’s top priority.

The following outbreak measures have been put in place for 3 North:

limiting new admissions to 3N,

temporarily suspending Designated Care Partners on 3N,

enhanced cleaning on 3N,

providing in room therapy for patients on 3N

temporarily suspending students, contractors and non-essential staff on 3N

reinforcing the importance of the use of personal protective equipment and consistent washing of hands and respecting of physical distancing.

HDGH is asking community members not to call its inpatient units as staff needs to remain focused on providing patient care, however, those with questions or concerns can submit them online.