COVID-19 outbreak declared on Hotel-Dieu Grace Rehab Unit
Four Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare patients have tested positive for COVID-19 linked to an outbreak on the hospital’s rehabilitation floor in the Tayfour Building.
HDGH declared the outbreak on Wednesday. The hospital says it continues to work closely with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and has put outbreak measures in place for the floor.
Hospital officials say the safety of staff, physicians, visitors and the community remains HDGH’s top priority.
The following outbreak measures have been implemented:
Providing therapy in patient rooms and as required in therapy rooms for patients who are asymptomatic and can wear a surgical mask during their therapy,
Students may continue to attend on the unit and will be provided with N95 masks and PPE as required,
N95 Masks are required when providing patient care on an outbreak unit along with consistent washing of hands and respecting of physical distancing.
Windsor-Essex community members who have questions or concerns can submit a question by visiting: www.hdgh.org/en/werelistening.
