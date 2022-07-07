COVID-19 outbreak declared on Stratford General Hospital's medicine unit

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the medicine unit at Stratford General Hospital.

According to Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance, no new admissions will be accepted in the unit and visitor restrictions have been put in place. That includes family and caregivers, although exceptions will be made for palliative patients.

An outbreak is declared whenever there are two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 among patients or staff members.

The HPHA said they're working with Huron Perth Public Health on contact tracing, testing and notifying those affected by the outbreak.