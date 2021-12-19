COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Half Moon Bay Public School; 31 schools remain in outbreak

A significant COVID-19 outbreak at a Barrhaven elementary school has officially ended.

Ottawa Public Health says the outbreak at Half Moon Bay Public School, which began on Dec. 1, ended on Dec. 18. In that time, OPH counted 53 total cases among students and one case among staff. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said Friday there were still 42 active student cases at the school.

The OCDSB is now on its Christmas break, but Half Moon Bay Public School has been closed for in-person learning since Dec. 6 as cases in the school and in the community spread rapidly.

One school remains closed in Ottawa due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Saint-Jean-Paul II French catholic elementary school in Stittsville was closed starting Dec. 13. OPH currently lists 19 total student cases at that school since Dec. 7. The school board said on Friday that 12 of those cases remain active.

Ottawa's French school boards remain in class for one more week. Their Christmas Break begins Friday.

Here are the other COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa schools that remain active as of Sunday. Case counts are from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard and represent cumulative totals. The list may not include outbreaks that were announced by the school boards within the last 24 to 48 hours, as there is sometimes a lag in reporting outbreaks on the OPH dashboard. The severity of illness and vaccination status of the individuals in this list are unknown. As of Friday 53 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Ottawa had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 93 per cent of children aged 12 to 17 were fully vaccinated.

École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise

Started Nov. 24

16 student cases, 2 staff cases

École élémentaire catholique Elisabeth-Bruyère

Started Dec. 1

3 student cases, 1 staff case

Berrigan Elementary School

Started Dec. 3

4 student cases, 0 staff cases

Featherston Drive Public School

Started Dec. 6

7 student cases, 0 staff cases

École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Paul II

Started Dec. 7

19 student cases, 0 staff cases

Osgoode Township High School

Started Dec. 7

5 student cases, 0 staff cases

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school

Started Dec. 7

4 student cases, 0 staff cases

Vimy Ridge Public School

Started Dec. 7

8 student cases, 1 staff case

Carleton Heights Public School

Started Dec. 9

3 student cases, 1 staff case

Jockvale Elementary School

Started Dec. 10

3 student cases, 0 staff cases

École secondaire publique Pierre-de-Blois

Started Dec. 11

2 student cases, 0 staff cases

Holy Spirit Elementary School

Started Dec. 11

3 student cases, 0 staff cases

Katimavik Elementary School

Started Dec. 11

4 student cases, 0 staff cases

Pleasant Park Public School

Started Dec. 12

6 student cases, 0 staff cases

St. Gabriel Elementary School

Started Dec. 12

0 student cases, 2 staff cases

Chapman Mills Elementary School

Started Dec. 13

6 student cases, 0 staff cases

École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé La Source

Started Dec. 13

2 student cases, 0 staff cases

Glebe Collegiate Institute

Started Dec. 13

4 student cases, 0 staff cases

École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau

Started Dec. 14

2 student cases, 0 staff cases

Georges Vanier Catholic Elementary School

Started Dec. 14

1 student case, 1 staff case

Knoxdale Public School

Started Dec. 14

2 student cases, 0 staff cases

Sacred Heart High School

Started Dec. 14

4 student cases, 0 staff cases

École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité

Started Dec. 15

8 student cases, 0 staff cases

St. Peter High School

Started Dec. 15

4 student cases, 0 staff cases

St. John XXIII Elementary School

Started Dec. 15

2 student cases, 0 staff cases

Torah Academy of Ottawa Elementary School

Started Dec. 16

3 student cases, 2 staff cases

Merivale High School

Started Dec. 16

2 student cases, 1 staff case

Sir Wilfrid Laurier Seconday School

Started Dec. 16

3 student cases, 1 staff case

École élémentaire catholique Alain Fortin

Started Dec. 17

4 student cases, 0 staff cases

École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé Édouard Bond

Started Dec. 17

2 student cases, 0 staff cases

St. Patrick Elementary School

Started Dec. 17

6 student cases, 2 staff cases

There are also two childcare settings experiencing outbreaks. MIFO Notre-Dame-Des-Champs has two cases in children and zero in staff, and Imagination Station has two cases in children and two cases in staff.