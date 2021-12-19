COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Half Moon Bay Public School; 31 schools remain in outbreak
A significant COVID-19 outbreak at a Barrhaven elementary school has officially ended.
Ottawa Public Health says the outbreak at Half Moon Bay Public School, which began on Dec. 1, ended on Dec. 18. In that time, OPH counted 53 total cases among students and one case among staff. The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board said Friday there were still 42 active student cases at the school.
The OCDSB is now on its Christmas break, but Half Moon Bay Public School has been closed for in-person learning since Dec. 6 as cases in the school and in the community spread rapidly.
One school remains closed in Ottawa due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Saint-Jean-Paul II French catholic elementary school in Stittsville was closed starting Dec. 13. OPH currently lists 19 total student cases at that school since Dec. 7. The school board said on Friday that 12 of those cases remain active.
Ottawa's French school boards remain in class for one more week. Their Christmas Break begins Friday.
Here are the other COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa schools that remain active as of Sunday. Case counts are from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard and represent cumulative totals. The list may not include outbreaks that were announced by the school boards within the last 24 to 48 hours, as there is sometimes a lag in reporting outbreaks on the OPH dashboard. The severity of illness and vaccination status of the individuals in this list are unknown. As of Friday 53 per cent of children aged five to 11 in Ottawa had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 93 per cent of children aged 12 to 17 were fully vaccinated.
École élémentaire catholique St. François d'Assise
- Started Nov. 24
- 16 student cases, 2 staff cases
École élémentaire catholique Elisabeth-Bruyère
- Started Dec. 1
- 3 student cases, 1 staff case
Berrigan Elementary School
- Started Dec. 3
- 4 student cases, 0 staff cases
Featherston Drive Public School
- Started Dec. 6
- 7 student cases, 0 staff cases
École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Paul II
- Started Dec. 7
- 19 student cases, 0 staff cases
Osgoode Township High School
- Started Dec. 7
- 5 student cases, 0 staff cases
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school
- Started Dec. 7
- 4 student cases, 0 staff cases
Vimy Ridge Public School
- Started Dec. 7
- 8 student cases, 1 staff case
Carleton Heights Public School
- Started Dec. 9
- 3 student cases, 1 staff case
Jockvale Elementary School
- Started Dec. 10
- 3 student cases, 0 staff cases
École secondaire publique Pierre-de-Blois
- Started Dec. 11
- 2 student cases, 0 staff cases
Holy Spirit Elementary School
- Started Dec. 11
- 3 student cases, 0 staff cases
Katimavik Elementary School
- Started Dec. 11
- 4 student cases, 0 staff cases
Pleasant Park Public School
- Started Dec. 12
- 6 student cases, 0 staff cases
St. Gabriel Elementary School
- Started Dec. 12
- 0 student cases, 2 staff cases
Chapman Mills Elementary School
- Started Dec. 13
- 6 student cases, 0 staff cases
École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé La Source
- Started Dec. 13
- 2 student cases, 0 staff cases
Glebe Collegiate Institute
- Started Dec. 13
- 4 student cases, 0 staff cases
École élémentaire catholique Pierre Elliott Trudeau
- Started Dec. 14
- 2 student cases, 0 staff cases
Georges Vanier Catholic Elementary School
- Started Dec. 14
- 1 student case, 1 staff case
Knoxdale Public School
- Started Dec. 14
- 2 student cases, 0 staff cases
Sacred Heart High School
- Started Dec. 14
- 4 student cases, 0 staff cases
École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité
- Started Dec. 15
- 8 student cases, 0 staff cases
St. Peter High School
- Started Dec. 15
- 4 student cases, 0 staff cases
St. John XXIII Elementary School
- Started Dec. 15
- 2 student cases, 0 staff cases
Torah Academy of Ottawa Elementary School
- Started Dec. 16
- 3 student cases, 2 staff cases
Merivale High School
- Started Dec. 16
- 2 student cases, 1 staff case
Sir Wilfrid Laurier Seconday School
- Started Dec. 16
- 3 student cases, 1 staff case
École élémentaire catholique Alain Fortin
- Started Dec. 17
- 4 student cases, 0 staff cases
École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé Édouard Bond
- Started Dec. 17
- 2 student cases, 0 staff cases
St. Patrick Elementary School
- Started Dec. 17
- 6 student cases, 2 staff cases
There are also two childcare settings experiencing outbreaks. MIFO Notre-Dame-Des-Champs has two cases in children and zero in staff, and Imagination Station has two cases in children and two cases in staff.