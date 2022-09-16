COVID-19 outbreak declared over at hospital in St. Marys, Ont.

After two weeks, Huron Perth Public Health has declared an outbreak over at the hospital in St. Marys, Ont. The inpatient unit has reopened to admissions and transfers. Family and caregiver presence on the unit has also been restored.

“While this outbreak is over, we can’t stress enough the importance of getting your COVID-19 vaccine and continuing to follow public health measures,” Andrew Williams the president and CEO of the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) said in a media release.

The outbreak was declared at St. Marys Memorial Hospital on Sept. 2. At the time, HPHA said family and caregiver access to the unit, including outdoor visits, had been restricted.

“Upon declaring the outbreak, immediate precautions were implemented, including prevalence testing in team members and patients,” said Williams.

An outbreak is declared when there are two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among patients or staff that could have been acquired at the hospital.

HPHA thanks their team, regional partners, and community for supporting outbreak measures.

All individuals are still required to wear a mask upon entering any HPHA hospital site and will be screened for COVID-19.