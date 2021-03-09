Health officials on Vancouver Island say a COVID-19 outbreak at a Courtenay long-term care home is now over.

Officials with Island Health said Tuesday the outbreak at Glacier View Lodge involved a single staff member since it was declared on Feb 28.

No residents or other staff members were found to have contracted the virus during follow-up testing.

Admissions and transfers to the care home were restricted during the outbreak. Those restrictions will be lifted and social visits will resume on March 10.

There are currently no other COVID-19 outbreaks at Vancouver Island care homes.