COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Vancouver Island care home

Island Health says a COVID-19 outbreak that was declared at the Discovery Harbour long-term care home in Campbell River is now over.

The outbreak was first declared on Aug. 4, when three staff members tested positive for the disease.

On Thursday, Island Health said no residents tested positive for COVID-19 over the course of the outbreak, and there are no longer any cases related to the incident.

With the outbreak now considered over, Discovery Harbour has resumed normal operations, including restarting social visits, admissions, and transfers and allowing residents to visit other neighbourhoods.

Discovery Harbour is privately owned and operated by Park Place Seniors Living.

Island Health says it assisted the care home when the outbreak was declared, and that Parks Place deserves credit for managing the outbreak.

"The team at Discovery Harbour is to be commended for their exceptional work ensuring the outbreak did not spread further and continuing to provide high-quality care under challenging circumstances," said the health authority.

There are no longer any active COVID-19 outbreaks on Vancouver Island, as Discovery Harbour was the only outbreak in the Island Health region, according to the health authority.