COVID-19 outbreak declared over in RVH Transitional Care Unit

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed the COVID-19 outbreak in the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre's (RVH) Transitional Care Unit (TCU) is over.

The COVID-19 outbreak remains in effect at RVH's 27-bed satellite unit at the International Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) site, with six infections.

The six patients at the IOOF site, who have tested positive for the virus, have been isolated.

There have been no deaths from the virus, nor has any staff been infected.

Cleaning measures and contact tracing are underway, as is the swabbing of patients and staff.