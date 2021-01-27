A month-long outbreak at an Exeter long-term care home has finally come to an end.

The Huron-Perth Health Unit declared the outbreak at Exeter Villa over on Wednesday.

Since the outbreak began on Dec. 18, 50 residents and staff at Exeter Villa contracted COVID-19. Three residents died.

Home administrators say all residents and staff at Exeter Villa have now been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Stacey Palen, the granddaughter of an Exeter Villa resident, raised over $16,000 to help seniors and staff weather the outbreak.

That money will now be used to implement Exeter Villa’s “recovery plan."

“This outbreak underlines how serious the COVID-19 infection can be for our vulnerable populations, especially our residents in long-term care and in those with underlying health conditions,” says Exeter Villa Administrator Erika King.

“Now that the outbreak is over, we will be able to concentrate on our recovery plan and will be focusing on what more we can done in the home to enhance the lives of our residents given the ongoing safety restrictions in the community,” she says.