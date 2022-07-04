Change of plans for roughly 200 campers amid COVID-19 outbreak at Huntsville camp
An overnight camp in Huntsville was forced to cancel for two weeks at the start of the camping season due to a COVID-19 outbreak among multiple staff members.
Camp Wabanaki on Lake Vernon was meant to welcome roughly 200 overnight campers for the first time in two years Monday, but in a statement to CTV News, Interim CEO Mike Ennis said the virus likely spread while staff were in their final training week.
Families were notified of the cancellation on Saturday.
"We understand this news was difficult and disappointing for camp families, and we have sincerely apologized to them for this unavoidable impact on their summer plans," Ennis added.
The interim CEO said all impacted families would receive a full refund and noted roughly half had rebooked into later camps.
"We intend to reschedule our Leader-In-Training program, which is a month-long session, to a later date this summer," he concluded.
Officials said the YMCA-run camp would reopen on July 18.
Ontario allowed overnight camps to restart last July after being closed during the pandemic.
